“Inside Frasers Property Thailand’s Multi-Asset Growth Strategy - Lim Hua Tiong I Time to Talk EP.68

Thailand’s real estate market is entering a new era, one defined by resilience, diversification, and long-term value creation.

In this episode of Time to Talk, we sit down with Mr. Lim Hua Tiong, CEO of Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, to explore how one of Thailand’s leading integrated real estate companies is navigating economic uncertainty through its multi-asset growth strategy.

From landmark developments like One Bangkok and Samyan Mitrtown to major industrial projects such as ARAYA - The Eastern Gateway, Frasers Property Thailand continues to expand across the industrial, commercial mixed-use, and residential sectors with a strategy built on scale, diversification, and recurring income.

Watch the full interview as Mr. Lim shares his insights on the future of Thailand’s real estate industry, the current investment outlook, and how resilience is becoming the ultimate foundation for sustainable growth.