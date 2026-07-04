Murdered over 500 baht | The Disclosed EP.13

[00:06] – Introduction to the tragic case of a 17-year-old Thai girl murdered over an alleged 500 baht dispute.

[00:32] – Details on the suspect, 46-year-old Australian national Simon Peter Carmen, his arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the charges filed against him.

[01:09] – The motive behind the dispute, the suspect's claims, and the physical evidence of the victim's struggle.

[01:37] – Footage of the suspect's apology and statement regarding the incident.

[01:58] – Detailed timeline of the suspect's actions post-murder, including concealing the body and moving it via a motorcycle.

[03:01] – Discussion on the recurring issue of foreign entitlement and crimes against Thai women.

[03:32] – Analysis of Thailand's 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act and how it impacts the safety of entertainment workers.

[04:21] – Breakdown of the systemic issues (economic privilege, lack of labour protection) that create a dangerous environment for vulnerable women.

[06:04] – Conclusion and a call for legal reform to guarantee safety and justice for all workers.

Tameryn Somhar reports.

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