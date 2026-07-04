Murdered over 500 baht | The Disclosed EP.13

Why do some foreign men believe they can do whatever they want to Thai women?
In this special report, we dive into the darkness of the system, tracking the evidence from the CCTV footage to the courtroom.
More importantly, we break down the legal void that leaves hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers without a minimum wage, social security, or police protection, giving predators absolute leverage.
[00:06] – Introduction to the tragic case of a 17-year-old Thai girl murdered over an alleged 500 baht dispute.
[00:32] – Details on the suspect, 46-year-old Australian national Simon Peter Carmen, his arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the charges filed against him.
[01:09] – The motive behind the dispute, the suspect's claims, and the physical evidence of the victim's struggle.
[01:37] – Footage of the suspect's apology and statement regarding the incident.
[01:58] – Detailed timeline of the suspect's actions post-murder, including concealing the body and moving it via a motorcycle.
[03:01] – Discussion on the recurring issue of foreign entitlement and crimes against Thai women.
[03:32] – Analysis of Thailand's 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act and how it impacts the safety of entertainment workers.
[04:21] – Breakdown of the systemic issues (economic privilege, lack of labour protection) that create a dangerous environment for vulnerable women.
[06:04] – Conclusion and a call for legal reform to guarantee safety and justice for all workers.
Tameryn Somhar reports.
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