Thailand cracks down on tourism nominees as 33 firms flagged in five provinces

The Department of Business Development is stepping up its crackdown on nominee structures in the tourism business, joining forces with the Department of Tourism to use AI and information technology to detect high-risk operators.

Authorities have identified 33 businesses in five key tourism provinces, revoked the licences of four operators, and are expanding investigations against both Thai nationals and foreigners found to have violated the law.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Commerce Ministry, said the DBD and the Department of Tourism had discussed measures to prevent and tackle cases in which foreigners operate tour businesses and tourism-related businesses through Thai nominees.

The main issues discussed were measures to prevent and deter nominee businesses operated by foreigners in line with government policy, and the use of information technology systems to inspect and monitor tour companies, guides and tourist services.

Poonpong said the two agencies had jointly reviewed their operating procedures to ensure they reflect the current situation, especially where foreigners illegally conduct business using Thai nominees.