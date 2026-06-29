Thailand accelerates Phuket tourism clean-up amid nominee crackdown

The Interior Ministry has outlined progress in its campaign to bring Phuket’s tourism businesses into line with the law. Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee explained that 159 companies believed to be acting as nominees have already been referred to a review committee.

Legal action has been taken against 39 companies, while 34 have been ordered to divest their holdings. About 200 more companies are due to be submitted to the committee for further scrutiny, he noted.

Polapee expects an update on the operation this week and anticipates a joint press conference with the Department of Lands on July 2 or 3. He added that he and Deputy Interior Minister Worasit Liangprasit are expected to return to Phuket in about two weeks.