Ekniti links 1tn baht FastPass goal to tech transfer and skills upgrade

Thailand is targeting up to 1 trillion baht in actual investment under the Thailand FastPass scheme, as the government seeks to keep investment at the centre of its economic agenda despite tighter budget constraints.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government remained committed to making this year a “year of investment”, even though the share of investment spending in the 2027 budget had declined.

Speaking at the 29th anniversary event of the National Press Council of Thailand at the Royal River Hotel on July 4, Ekniti said the government could still raise overall investment by mobilising funding outside the normal budget process.

He said the investment drive would rely on several channels, including:

Public-private partnerships, or PPPs.

The Thailand Future Fund.

Foreign direct investment, or FDI.

Investment by state enterprises.

Private-sector investment supported by government policy.

Ekniti said these tools would help reduce the need for direct government borrowing while keeping investment flowing into the economy.