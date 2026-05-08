SET, BOI seek incentives to draw foreign firms to Thai capital market

Asadej Kongsiri, president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), said an important development in cooperation between SET and the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) was the consideration of additional incentives for foreign companies investing in Thailand, particularly in data centres, semiconductors and printed circuit boards (PCBs).

The aim is to encourage these companies to use Thailand’s capital market for fundraising instead of relying solely on capital from overseas parent companies, while allowing Thai investors to share in the growth of future industries.

The proposal will be submitted to the BOI board for consideration before the measures are expected to become clear in the third quarter of this year.

At the same time, SET is preparing to add flexibility to the admission of companies in these sectors to listing, such as reducing market capitalisation criteria for new industries that may need time to grow in the early stages.

This would allow New S-Curve companies to access funding more quickly and conveniently, creating competitive opportunities equal to those in overseas capital markets.

SET has also held a public consultation on revisions to new listing criteria to support New Economy or S-Curve businesses, which is due to end on Friday (May 8, 2026).