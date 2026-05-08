CKPower Green Debenture Issue Oversubscribed Twofold

Renewable energy producer CKPower secures THB 5 billion in green funding to accelerate the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric project amidst market volatility.

CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower), one of Southeast Asia’s largest renewable energy producers, has successfully issued THB 5 billion in green debentures, with investor demand exceeding the initial offering by more than two times.

The unsubordinated and unsecured issuance, finalised between 27 and 29 April, signals robust investor appetite for sustainable infrastructure despite ongoing global economic fluctuations.

Managing Director Thanawat Trivisvavet noted that the oversubscription underscores market confidence in the firm’s business fundamentals and its low-carbon growth strategy.

Strategic Allocation and Ratings

The proceeds are earmarked for the ongoing construction of the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric Power Project in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. As of the end of 2025, the project reached a 65% construction milestone and remains on track for commercial operations in 2030.

