BIC Wins CSR-DIW Continuous Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

BIC received the award in recognition of its "Khlong Suay Nam Sai: Khlong Sai Community Cares for the Environment” project, in collaboration with the Ban Khlong Sai community, which focuses on environmental stewardship. The project involves the installation of solar-powered aeration systems for water treatment, enabling the community to utilize water for both domestic use and agriculture. It also promotes knowledge transfer on renewable energy, as well as the conservation and restoration of natural resources and the environment. On this occasion, Mr. Anuwat Sasakul, Operation Manager, represented the company in receiving the award from Ms. Araya Sailaphet, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), at the Royal Jubilee Ballroom, Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

The CSR-DIW Continuous Award is presented to establishments that demonstrate systematic and continuous implementation of corporate social responsibility in line with the prescribed standards. The assessment covers seven key areas: corporate governance, human rights, labor practices, the environment, fair operating practices, consumer issues, and community involvement and development.This achievement is in line with CKPower’s CSR Strategy Framework (2022–2026), which aims to create shared value by balancing social, environmental, governance, and economic dimensions to support sustainable growth alongside communities.

About Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (BIC):

Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited is a subsidiary company of CK Power Public Company Limited, investing in 2 cogeneration power plants with a total installed capacity of 238 MW.