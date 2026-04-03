Money20/20 Asia Elevates Its 2026 Agenda with the Launch of The Intersection Stage, Featuring the Industry’s Most Influential Voices

The broader 2026 program also features keynote speakers such as Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of Hong Kong SAR; Shahril Azuar Jimin, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Maybank; and Sunita Kannan, Global Head of AI Product & Strategy at Microsoft, underscoring the calibre of leadership shaping the future of finance across the region.

From Asia's pioneering regulatory sandboxes and CBDC initiatives to the Genius Act in the US to MiCA in Europe. Regulated institutions like AMINA Bank are at the forefront of this transformation, particularly in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape across key markets.

Cora Ang, Head of Legal & Compliance APAC, AMINA Bank said, “Asia is demonstrating what responsible innovation truly looks like. As digital assets, tokenization, and new payment rails gain momentum, strong legal and compliance frameworks are essential to scaling them safely. At AMINA Bank, we see the region embracing this balance with clarity and ambition. The Intersection Stage at Money20/20 Asia is the perfect forum to advance these conversations and align the industry on what the next generation of financial infrastructure should be.”

Key Sessions on The Intersection Stage

Day 1: Tuesday 21 April, at 15:40 - Banking on Digital Transformation 101

By Barbaros Uygun, Chief Executive Officer, Mox Bank Limited, Jessica Lam, Group Chief Strategy Officer, WeLab, Vivien Tan, Senior Vice President, Alliance Bank Malaysia, Andy Wu, General Manager, Hong Kong, Yusys Technologies, Rupa Ramamurthy, Senior EVP, Banking Operations, TP

Day 1: Tuesday, 21 April 2026 at 12:00 - Building the Golden Record for Tokenised Asset Markets

By Etelka Bogardi, Partner, Reed Smith Singapore, Aaron Gwak, CEO & Founder, Libeara, Alvin Chia, Head of Digital Assets Innovation APAC, Northern Trust, moderated by Tanzeel Akhtar, Journalist, Morley Sterling LLC

Day 2: Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 10:00 – The Rise of Blockchain and Stablecoin Payment Rails

By Tran Hung, CEO, Uquid, Paul Veradittakit, Managing Partner, Pantera Capital, Maggie Wu, Co-Founder & CEO, VelaFi, Facilitated by Amanda Pecanha, Chief Compliance Officer, Trace Finance

Day 2: Wednesday 22 April, 15:45 - How Digital Asset Ecosystems Will Redefine Money

By Dhiraj Bajaj, Global Head of FI, Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bank, Julia Zhou, Chief Operating Officer, Caladan, Giorgia Pellizzari, Chief Product Officer & Head of Custody, Hex Trust, Dr. Karin Boonlertvanich, Executive Vice President, KASIKORNBANK & Chairperson of the Board, Orbix Group

Day 3: Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 10:25 - Money’s Next Evolution, Stablecoins, CBDCs and the New Payment Stack

By Rahul Advani, Global Co-Head of Policy, Ripple, Lissele Pratt, Founder, Capitalixe, Bhau Kotecha, Co-Founder, Paxos Labs, Maria Oldham, COO, Yellow Card, moderated by David Birch, Global Ambassador, Consult Hyperion

Alongside the Intersection Stage, Money20/20 Asia will feature three additional stages: The Radiant Stage, uniting Asia’s most influential industry voices; The Inner Forum Stage for deep‑dive sessions and workshops; and The MoneyPot Stage that also includes for live podcasting and networking experiences, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for learning, debate, and collaboration.

The show brings together leaders from more than 120 banks and the world’s largest payment providers, including Standard Chartered, Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Maybank, and J.P. Morgan to name a few. Experts from leading payment providers including Visa, Nium, Thunes, Mastercard, Razorpay, PayPal, and Fiserv will discuss the evolution of payments across the region.

The show will also host the Startup & Investor Park, where 20 standout APAC startups will connect with global investors, enterprise partners, and decision‑makers, and compete for the Golden Ticket to the 2026 Startupbootcamp Sustainability Singapore Accelerator.

Attending media can register for a press pass: HERE and the full agenda HERE.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fastmoving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms — convening to cut industry shaping deals, build world changing partnerships, and unlock future defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18–21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 2–4, 2026), Riyadh (September 14–16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 21–23, 2026). Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.