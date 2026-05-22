Viriyah Insurance teams up with Choojai and friends for 79th-year campaign

Viriyah Insurance has joined forces with Choojai and friends to develop the communications strategy for its latest campaign, while bringing in rising young director Atta Hemwadee to create an advertising film conveying the concept of “committed to doing our duty for 79 years”.
Viriyah Insurance has announced its 2026 corporate image campaign, “Committed to doing our duty for 79 years”, reaffirming its commitment to conducting business responsibly, upholding the principle of “Fairness is our policy”, and standing firm in its role as a provider of risk protection alongside Thai society in every situation.
The company has partnered with creative agency Choojai and friends and energetic director Atta Hemwadee to create an advertising film that encourages everyone who is determined to “do their duty” and contribute to driving Thai society towards sustainability.
Mr Amorn Thongthew, Managing Director of Viriyah Insurance Public Company Limited, said that in an era when vast amounts of information and content have become an important force in shaping society, and can create impact and change across many dimensions, effective brand communication has become a key strategy for helping the public recognise and understand an organisation’s true identity.
Over the years, the company has focused mainly on developing its services, while continuing marketing activities. Today, however, corporate image work has become an important piece of the puzzle in strengthening the brand and supporting sustainable growth.
In 2026, the company has launched a corporate image campaign under the concept “Committed to doing our duty for 79 years”, with creative agency Choojai and friends helping develop the concept, creative direction and campaign communications plan.
“The company has carried out corporate image campaigns continuously for more than a decade. But this campaign presents new perspectives. It is not aimed only at promoting the organisation’s image, but also at helping the public understand Viriyah Insurance’s business approach, reflected through the role of ‘doing one’s duty’ as a non-life insurance provider standing alongside customers and Thai society in every situation over the past 79 years,” Amorn said.
“The company sees Choojai and friends as an advertising agency with a distinctive body of work, strong creative energy and sharp communication perspectives. At the same time, it also places continued importance on social activities, which aligns with Viriyah Insurance’s own philosophy. This became the starting point of our collaboration.”
For the first quarter of the year, the company used an O2O, or Online-to-Offline, communications strategy to build awareness through the pre-campaign “Viriyah Insurance encourages you to do your duty”.
The initiative received a positive response after inviting the public to send messages of encouragement to people, professions or roles in society, such as doctors, nurses, street sweepers and traffic police officers, through the company’s official Facebook page. Offline communication was also carried out through outdoor billboards at key landmarks across Bangkok.
In the second quarter, the company officially launched the “Committed to doing our duty for 79 years” campaign, along with the release of an advertising film that creatively tells a story reflecting the value of “doing one’s duty” in a profound way.
Mr Phairat Uaphadunglert, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Choojai and friends, said the key challenge was not only to present a fresh idea, but also to show that business can move forward while creating good feelings for people in society.
He said he believed Viriyah Insurance could do this because the company already had DNA aligned with the idea, although it may not previously have been clearly communicated.
When Choojai and friends had the opportunity to work with Viriyah Insurance, the team began by understanding the brand’s true identity through interviews with personnel ranging from employees to executives. The team believed that an organisation that had stood alongside Thai society for nearly 80 years must have a strong corporate culture and something valuable hidden within it.
“For the advertising film, Choojai invites viewers to question the idea of ‘neglecting one’s duty’. We used real-life incidents to awaken awareness before ending with a key message thanking ordinary people who fully ‘do their duty’ every day,” Phairat said.
“This advertising film is not intended to point fingers or judge anyone. Instead, it seeks to tell viewers that what they do every day has value.”
The campaign also received the honour of having Atta Hemwadee, Director at ATTAh, direct the storytelling. Atta is a talented director known for his advertising and music video work, as well as his recent feature film “Gohan...Go Home”.
Atta said: “The starting point of this story came when Choojai asked Viriyah Insurance, ‘What is the duty of an insurance company?’ The answer was: ‘We are an insurance company. Our duty is to insure people in society against risk.’ It is a simple answer, but it clearly reflects the essence of the insurance business.
“When we focused on the word ‘duty’, the idea was to present real stories that happen in society, which many people may see as ordinary. At the same time, there are many people who are doing their duty as best they can, no matter what role or status they hold. Every duty is equally important.
“We therefore hope that when this advertising film is released to the public, viewers will truly understand the intention that Viriyah Insurance wants to communicate to society.”
The “Committed to doing our duty for 79 years” campaign marks another important step for Viriyah Insurance in communicating its corporate identity through an idea that creates value for society.
The company hopes the campaign will serve as a positive force, passing on encouragement to everyone in society at a time when people are facing many challenges, both expected and unexpected.
“Viriyah Insurance hopes this campaign will encourage everyone to continue doing their duty — for the people they love, for society and for themselves,” Amorn said.
“At the same time, it will allow the public to see another side of Viriyah Insurance: that we do not merely run an insurance business, but are committed to doing our duty to manage risks for the public to the best of our ability. We promise to stand alongside Thai people in every situation, just as we have firmly done throughout the past 79 years.”