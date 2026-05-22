Viriyah Insurance teams up with Choojai and friends for 79th-year campaign

In the second quarter, the company officially launched the “Committed to doing our duty for 79 years” campaign, along with the release of an advertising film that creatively tells a story reflecting the value of “doing one’s duty” in a profound way.

Mr Phairat Uaphadunglert, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Choojai and friends, said the key challenge was not only to present a fresh idea, but also to show that business can move forward while creating good feelings for people in society.

He said he believed Viriyah Insurance could do this because the company already had DNA aligned with the idea, although it may not previously have been clearly communicated.

When Choojai and friends had the opportunity to work with Viriyah Insurance, the team began by understanding the brand’s true identity through interviews with personnel ranging from employees to executives. The team believed that an organisation that had stood alongside Thai society for nearly 80 years must have a strong corporate culture and something valuable hidden within it.

“For the advertising film, Choojai invites viewers to question the idea of ‘neglecting one’s duty’. We used real-life incidents to awaken awareness before ending with a key message thanking ordinary people who fully ‘do their duty’ every day,” Phairat said.

“This advertising film is not intended to point fingers or judge anyone. Instead, it seeks to tell viewers that what they do every day has value.”

The campaign also received the honour of having Atta Hemwadee, Director at ATTAh, direct the storytelling. Atta is a talented director known for his advertising and music video work, as well as his recent feature film “Gohan...Go Home”.

Atta said: “The starting point of this story came when Choojai asked Viriyah Insurance, ‘What is the duty of an insurance company?’ The answer was: ‘We are an insurance company. Our duty is to insure people in society against risk.’ It is a simple answer, but it clearly reflects the essence of the insurance business.

“When we focused on the word ‘duty’, the idea was to present real stories that happen in society, which many people may see as ordinary. At the same time, there are many people who are doing their duty as best they can, no matter what role or status they hold. Every duty is equally important.

“We therefore hope that when this advertising film is released to the public, viewers will truly understand the intention that Viriyah Insurance wants to communicate to society.”

The “Committed to doing our duty for 79 years” campaign marks another important step for Viriyah Insurance in communicating its corporate identity through an idea that creates value for society.

The company hopes the campaign will serve as a positive force, passing on encouragement to everyone in society at a time when people are facing many challenges, both expected and unexpected.

“Viriyah Insurance hopes this campaign will encourage everyone to continue doing their duty — for the people they love, for society and for themselves,” Amorn said.

“At the same time, it will allow the public to see another side of Viriyah Insurance: that we do not merely run an insurance business, but are committed to doing our duty to manage risks for the public to the best of our ability. We promise to stand alongside Thai people in every situation, just as we have firmly done throughout the past 79 years.”