TDRI says AI and war are reshaping investment as Thailand urged to ‘stand tall’ in turbulent geopolitics

TDRI has warned that the new world order, artificial intelligence and war are shaking global investment, saying Thailand’s economic survival depends on its ability to “stand tall” in an era of geopolitical turbulence.

Liberator Securities Co Ltd held the Liberator Investment Forum 2026: New World, New Opportunities — How to Invest for Returns today, May 23, 2026, at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai.

Speaking at the forum, Nonarit Bisonyabut, senior researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), addressed the topic “World Changing Opportunities: From a New World Order to New-Era Investment”.

He said the world was facing major changes and could no longer return to the old era of globalisation. Investors and policymakers now had to confront several key challenges.

Nonarit said the long-term picture clearly showed that the world would not return to the old order, where countries broadly believed in cutting tariffs to zero or continuously supporting cross-border investment. Instead, the world is entering an era in which geopolitics has become a major obstacle in three key areas.

The first is Russia, an old great power seeking to recall the historical glory of the Soviet Union, leading to its decision to invade Ukraine.

The second is China, a country with a long history that was once defeated by Western powers and Japan. Today, China is trying to restore its power and is speaking more frequently about Taiwan, one of the key territories it wants to bring back under its control.

The third is Iran, where conflict is rooted in religious principles that stand in contrast to progressive beliefs. This, he said, is a difficult problem to resolve and has spread to the threat of closing key maritime chokepoints.