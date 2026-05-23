Golden Place with a golden view of Wat Arun at the new Tha Tien market

For locals and global travelers alike, Tha Tien is much more than a brief stop on a temple tour. It is a space where history continues to unfold, connecting us directly to Thailand's deep-rooted heritage while seamlessly embracing the global lifestyle.
If you want to experience the true soul of Thailand at its best—vibrant, flavorful, and filled with heart—you must come to Tha Tien.
Traveler Info:
Getting There: Take the MRT Blue Line to Sanam Chai Station (Exit 1), followed by a short, scenic walk toward Wat Pho.
Location: Golden Place Tha Tien is located directly opposite the walls of Wat Pho
Beyond the bustling tourist trails and trendy photo backdrops of Bangkok lies a neighborhood with a living, breathing history. Tha Tien, once early Bangkok’s largest wholesale market, has elegantly transitioned into a refined lifestyle destination. While the district now hosts over 100 beautifully arranged stalls of premium local goods, it has never lost its spiritual heart. Hidden within the modern marketplace are the 300-year-old Chao Pho Sassadee and Guan Yu Shrines—the sacred guardians keeping the community's ancient faith alive. It is this unique, beautiful balance between heritage and contemporary culture that creates a charm you won't find anywhere else in the world.
In the center of this cultural evolution stands Golden Place Tha Tien, a premium community hub born from a royal vision to support local farmers and artisans. If you are looking for authentic, high-quality Thai souvenirs to take back home, this is your ultimate stop. Every purchase here directly flows back into rural Thai communities, ensuring that traditional wisdom and local livelihoods thrive in the modern world.
When you step inside Golden Place, the experience goes far beyond a premium grocery run. Here are three things you must experience:
Shop with a Purpose: Explore a curated treasure chest of premium OTOP products, Royal Project honey, and iconic local treats that make for meaningful, high-quality souvenirs.
Taste Local Innovation: Cool down with their exclusive 'Locally Smoothies' crafted from fresh, fragrant fruits sourced from orchards nationwide. Pair it with authentic, perfectly balanced Thai dishes at surprisingly friendly prices.
Unlock the Panoramic View: Escape the crowded streets and find a cozy corner inside. Here, you can sit back and enjoy an unobstructed, million-dollar panoramic view of Wat Arun right across the river. It’s Bangkok’s ultimate hidden dining spot.