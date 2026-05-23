Golden Place with a golden view of Wat Arun at the new Tha Tien market

For locals and global travelers alike, Tha Tien is much more than a brief stop on a temple tour. It is a space where history continues to unfold, connecting us directly to Thailand's deep-rooted heritage while seamlessly embracing the global lifestyle.

If you want to experience the true soul of Thailand at its best—vibrant, flavorful, and filled with heart—you must come to Tha Tien.

Traveler Info:

Getting There: Take the MRT Blue Line to Sanam Chai Station (Exit 1), followed by a short, scenic walk toward Wat Pho.

Location: Golden Place Tha Tien is located directly opposite the walls of Wat Pho