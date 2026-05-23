Tasteful Thailand brings Thai cuisine to the world with global documentary award

The documentary Tasteful Thailand, a collaborative project between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Tencent, has won the Best Documentary award at the Telly Awards in the United States, showcasing the charm of Thai cuisine to global audiences.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan said the government welcomed the success of Tasteful Thailand after it received the award at the Telly Awards.

The documentary was produced through cooperation between the TAT and Tencent, the leading Chinese technology group. It was designed to tell the story of Thai food in a way that goes beyond flavour, reflecting the identity, culture and charm of people in each local community.

Ploythalay said the Telly Awards are an international television and video awards platform founded in 1979. Each year, more than 13,000 entries are submitted from six continents around the world.

She said the success of the Thai production, which was released via the WeTV platform, was a source of pride for the country and marked an important step in exporting Thai culinary soft power to the world.

The award also reinforces Thailand’s potential as a destination for gastronomy tourism, inspiring travellers to visit and experience the country for themselves.