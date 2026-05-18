Thailand Enlists Celebrity Influencers to Champion Local Economies Through ‘Geographical Indication’ Food Campaign

The Department of Intellectual Property partners with screen stars Cee and Amy to turn indigenous, certified ingredients into high-end home cooking.
The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has launched an influencer-led campaign alongside Thai celebrity couple "Cee" Siwat Chotchaicharin and "Amy" Amika Klinpratoom to showcase the economic and culinary value of the nation’s Geographical Indication (GI) products.
Through a series of engaging, educational home-cooking episodes broadcast on the Amika's Kitchen YouTube programme (AmyC channel), the partnership aims to introduce modern consumers to premium regional ingredients.
The initiative allows viewers to easily replicate authentic heritage recipes at home while learning about the distinct local communities behind the produce.
Driving the grassroots economy
According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, GI certifications serve as vital intellectual property protections that shield and stimulate indigenous economies.
Because these goods possess unique characteristics explicitly tied to local terroir—including regional soil, water quality, climate, and traditional craftsmanship—they command a premium over conventional commodities.
Currently, Thailand boasts 258 registered GI products, yielding an estimated economic value exceeding 116 billion baht. Crucially, food products comprise 211 of these items—roughly 82% of the national total—offering extensive scope for gastronomic innovation.
The campaign directly supports the directives of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun, who has prioritised strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by expanding market access for rural producers.
By encouraging a proactive approach to registration, quality management, and lifestyle marketing, the DIP is working to elevate humble provincial goods into highly sought-after culinary assets.
Four regions, four signature dishes
The digital campaign consists of four dedicated lifestyle episodes, each highlighting renowned GI ingredients paired with traditional Thai earthenware:
Episode 1 (Aired 15 May 2026): Features a rich "Tri-Water" sea bass curry from Songkhla Lake, cooked inside sweet Ban Phaeo aromatic coconuts and seasoned with Mae Klong sea salt and Phetchaburi palm sugar. The dish is accompanied by fragrant Krabi upland rice and presented in Sukhothai Sangkalok ceramics.
Episode 2 (Airing 24 May 2026): Spotlights a fusion spaghetti dish pairing succulent Bang Phae giant freshwater prawns with a rich Chaiya salted egg sauce, seasoned with Si Sa Ket garlic and Trang pepper, served in a classic Lampang rooster bowl.
Episode 3 (Airing 7 June 2026): Showcases a traditional Khao Yai pomelo salad from Samut Songkhram, balanced with Phetchaburi lime, Si Sa Ket shallots, and Mae Hong Son tiger stripe peanuts, presented in Chiang Mai Celadon earthenware.
Episode 4 (Airing 21 June 2026): Celebrates the famous Thung Kula Ronghai jasmine rice baked in a clay pot with premium Tak Bai salted kula fish, seasoned with Chanthaburi pepper and Nan mountain salt, served in Ko Kret pottery.
A sustainable future for heritage goods
The DIP emphasizes that promoting GI certification does more than just inject revenue into rural provinces; it preserves irreplaceable cultural diversity and historic farming techniques.
By adopting a modern, entertaining format, the department hopes to bridge the gap between rural agriculturalists and urban consumers.
"GI products are not simply regional delicacies," Auramon remarked. "They are powerful intellectual property tools capable of driving sustainable, long-term economic growth across Thailand."
Members of the public are invited to support local communities by tuning into Amika's Kitchen on YouTube and can track upcoming campaigns via the official GI Thailand Facebook page.