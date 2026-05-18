Thailand Enlists Celebrity Influencers to Champion Local Economies Through ‘Geographical Indication’ Food Campaign

The Department of Intellectual Property partners with screen stars Cee and Amy to turn indigenous, certified ingredients into high-end home cooking.

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has launched an influencer-led campaign alongside Thai celebrity couple "Cee" Siwat Chotchaicharin and "Amy" Amika Klinpratoom to showcase the economic and culinary value of the nation’s Geographical Indication (GI) products.

Through a series of engaging, educational home-cooking episodes broadcast on the Amika's Kitchen YouTube programme (AmyC channel), the partnership aims to introduce modern consumers to premium regional ingredients.

The initiative allows viewers to easily replicate authentic heritage recipes at home while learning about the distinct local communities behind the produce.

Driving the grassroots economy

According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, GI certifications serve as vital intellectual property protections that shield and stimulate indigenous economies.

Because these goods possess unique characteristics explicitly tied to local terroir—including regional soil, water quality, climate, and traditional craftsmanship—they command a premium over conventional commodities.

Currently, Thailand boasts 258 registered GI products, yielding an estimated economic value exceeding 116 billion baht. Crucially, food products comprise 211 of these items—roughly 82% of the national total—offering extensive scope for gastronomic innovation.

