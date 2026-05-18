Is longevity trend or transformation?

Thai participation in HYROX Bangkok has reached staggering new heights, seeing a 100% year-on-year surge. According to Richard Cowley, Head of Operations at HYROX APAC, over 17,000 athletes took to the floor this year.

However, this sport comes with a price tag. In Bangkok, a single ice bathing session now ranges from 500 to 800 THB, while private Pilates sessions can soar past 3,000 THB per hour, driven largely by a lifestyle showcased by celebrities.

According to the 2026 ACSM Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends, the industry is witnessing a profound generational divide in how health is prioritised.

Gen Z is increasingly leveraging fitness as a tool for identity and community-building, leading a 5x surge in "social" sports such as tennis, badminton, and pickleball.

Meanwhile, Millennials have emerged as the industry's power users, characterised by an obsession with data-driven health metrics, specifically deep tracking of sleep quality and Heart Rate Variability (HRV).

In contrast, Gen X and Boomers have pivoted their focus toward longevity.

This demographic is investing more heavily than ever in specialised wellness centres and advanced recovery gear, viewing fitness not just as a hobby, but as a strategic investment to extend their active years.

Strength is the new cardio. The Garmin Connect 2025-2026 Report reveals that strength training has officially unseated cycling as Thailand’s third most-logged activity. Alongside physical power, mental resilience is booming; mindfulness practices have seen a massive 148% increase this year.