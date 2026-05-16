SDG setback — WHO warns world may miss 2030 health goals

Warning signs remain

Despite these gains, the report warned that major public-health challenges continue to hold back progress.

Global malaria incidence has increased by 8.5% since 2015, moving in the opposite direction from global targets.

Women’s and children’s health also remains a serious concern. Anaemia still affects 30.7% of women of reproductive age, with no improvement over the past decade. Among children under five, overweight prevalence rose to 5.5% in 2024. Domestic violence also remains widespread, with one in four women globally having experienced violence from an intimate partner.

Progress towards universal health coverage has also slowed. The global health-service coverage index rose only slightly from 68 to 71 between 2015 and 2023, while around 1.6 billion people faced poverty or financial hardship from out-of-pocket health spending in 2022.

Environmental threats remain among the most serious health risks. WHO data cited in the report show that air pollution contributed to 6.6 million deaths worldwide in 2021. Inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene systems caused another 1.4 million deaths in 2019.

For Thailand, air pollution remains a major public-health issue. Earlier air-quality coverage showed that global air pollution worsened in 2025, with Thailand ranking 48th among the world’s most polluted countries and recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 17.8 micrograms per cubic metre, still above WHO’s annual guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.