AI pressure pushes global tech layoffs past 100,000

The global technology industry has entered another round of mass layoffs in 2026, with more than 100,000 jobs cut worldwide in the first five months of the year as companies restructure operations, control costs and shift more resources into artificial intelligence.

The latest data, compiled by Statista from Layoffs.fyi, which tracks publicly disclosed job cuts in the tech sector, shows that the industry’s retrenchment has accelerated again after easing during 2024 and 2025. By early May, more than 100,000 technology jobs had already been eliminated globally.

The figure reflects renewed pressure across the sector, as companies seek to improve efficiency while redirecting capital and manpower towards AI investment, where competition has become increasingly intense.