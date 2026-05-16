Suphachai urges Thailand to build AI Nation and tech hub

Suphachai Chearavanont, senior vice-chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group and chairman and chief executive officer of Arise Ventures Group, has urged the government to accelerate the creation of an AI Nation and position Thailand as a technology and innovation hub for ASEAN.





Suphachai presented his vision to the government on May 15, 2026, at “The Listening Forum: Voices to the PM – Entrepreneurs Speak, Government Listens” at Government House.

He said Thailand is now at a critical turning point and must quickly build a new economic structure based on technology, innovation and human-capital development if the country is to compete in the age of AI and a new geopolitical landscape.

Startup ecosystem and human capital

Suphachai said the most important starting point is to build a startup ecosystem and develop human resources.

He proposed that Thailand support seed funds and give younger generations opportunities to experiment with new ideas, which could grow into the country’s future small, medium and large businesses.

He also called for a major upgrade of Thailand’s education system by making AI, computer science and digital technology core subjects from the early stages of learning.

This, he said, should be done alongside efforts to instil AI governance and responsible technology use.

“Thailand today has more than 2 million undergraduate students and more than 9 million students in the basic education system. If we can upgrade AI and technology skills for the younger generation, Thailand will make a huge leap in human resources,” Suphachai said.