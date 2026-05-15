Anutin insists Thailand’s graft checks remain strict, with no offender spared

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has insisted that Thailand has consistently applied strict checks against corruption, saying many offenders have been prosecuted and punished, with no one exempt from legal action.

Speaking at the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House in Bangkok on Friday (May 15), Anutin addressed concerns over Thailand’s corruption image, saying some indices reflected the perceptions of those making the assessments.

In practice, however, he said Thailand had long pursued intensive governance and scrutiny measures through independent organisations and inspection agencies that the government could not interfere with.

He confirmed that many wrongdoers had been prosecuted and punished over the past several years. However, the government recognised the need to restore public confidence and address the long-standing perception of corruption in Thai society.