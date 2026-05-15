Anutin insists Thailand’s graft checks remain strict, with no offender spared

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has insisted that Thailand has consistently applied strict checks against corruption, saying many offenders have been prosecuted and punished, with no one exempt from legal action.
Speaking at the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House in Bangkok on Friday (May 15), Anutin addressed concerns over Thailand’s corruption image, saying some indices reflected the perceptions of those making the assessments.
In practice, however, he said Thailand had long pursued intensive governance and scrutiny measures through independent organisations and inspection agencies that the government could not interfere with.
He confirmed that many wrongdoers had been prosecuted and punished over the past several years. However, the government recognised the need to restore public confidence and address the long-standing perception of corruption in Thai society.
On efforts to crack down on identity and entitlement fraud, as well as other illegal networks, Anutin said authorities were continuing to expand arrests against those involved, as the cases formed part of a large-scale operation.
He added that a district chief in an area linked to the case had already been ordered to leave government service pending investigation.
Anutin stressed that his government would not compromise with any form of illegal activity, including drugs, gambling dens, money laundering and online scam gangs. He said the government had made clear that it would act seriously and decisively.
The Prime Minister said the government had received strong cooperation from all relevant agencies, including the police, military, Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Anti-Money Laundering Office, Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission and National Anti-Corruption Commission.
He said these agencies had been given full freedom to carry out their duties, while the government had urged faster legal action against offenders. The setting up of investigation committees, even at district chief level, was intended to assure the public that the government was using the justice process directly and without sparing anyone.
Those not involved would be treated fairly, he said, but anyone found guilty would face firm legal action.
“This government gives operational agencies full freedom to do their work. When wrongdoing is found, action must be taken immediately. It is not a matter of simply going to inspect an area and then allowing the issue to fade away,” Anutin said.
“All sides therefore have confidence in working with the government, because the government is determined to wipe out as many lawbreakers as possible,” he added.