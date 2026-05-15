PM opens forum to hear businesses and boost economy

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on May 15 that the government is ready to listen directly to the private sector and turn business proposals into practical support for economic growth, employment and national competitiveness.



Speaking ahead of the “Entrepreneurs Speak, Government Listens” forum at Government House, Anutin said the main purpose of the event was to allow business operators to offer advice while the government listened.





He said the government would take in opinions, proposals, recommendations and policy directions from the private sector, then work to facilitate them as much as possible for the benefit of entrepreneurs, the public and the country.

The forum, he said, was designed to hear how businesses in each sector are performing, where they are heading and what kind of government support they need to expand operations, generate income, create wealth for the country and identify remaining obstacles.

Anutin said he had instructed state agencies under his administration to work with the private sector in driving the economy, noting that the government itself is not a business operator.

If the government pushes policies that do not match real business needs, he said, those efforts may not deliver the best results.

The Prime Minister said the government’s duty is to do everything possible to make the economy stronger, more capable, future-ready and sustainable. Any action that helps businesses expand opportunities, build confidence in their products and increase employment will become a force that helps companies move forward and supports overall economic growth.