PM opens forum to hear businesses and boost economy

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on May 15 that the government is ready to listen directly to the private sector and turn business proposals into practical support for economic growth, employment and national competitiveness.
Speaking ahead of the “Entrepreneurs Speak, Government Listens” forum at Government House, Anutin said the main purpose of the event was to allow business operators to offer advice while the government listened.
He said the government would take in opinions, proposals, recommendations and policy directions from the private sector, then work to facilitate them as much as possible for the benefit of entrepreneurs, the public and the country.
The forum, he said, was designed to hear how businesses in each sector are performing, where they are heading and what kind of government support they need to expand operations, generate income, create wealth for the country and identify remaining obstacles.
Anutin said he had instructed state agencies under his administration to work with the private sector in driving the economy, noting that the government itself is not a business operator.
If the government pushes policies that do not match real business needs, he said, those efforts may not deliver the best results.
The Prime Minister said the government’s duty is to do everything possible to make the economy stronger, more capable, future-ready and sustainable. Any action that helps businesses expand opportunities, build confidence in their products and increase employment will become a force that helps companies move forward and supports overall economic growth.
The government has pledged to facilitate business operations and reduce obstacles, including overlapping regulations and labour shortages.
At 5pm on May 15, Anutin chaired the joint government-private sector meeting at Government House on ways to improve Thailand’s economic competitiveness. The meeting was attended by deputy prime ministers, Cabinet members and senior officials responsible for key economic, labour, education, energy, industry, digital, transport, justice and foreign-affairs portfolios.
Private-sector representatives began arriving from 4.30pm, including executives from major conglomerates and leading companies in food, retail, energy, travel retail and other key industries.
Opening the forum at 5.20pm, Anutin said the government was pleased to welcome the private sector and intended the event to be a platform where the government would only listen, so that business needs could be turned into working guidelines.
He said his government regards the private sector as a key engine that must drive the economy alongside the state. The two sides cannot move separately if Thailand is to raise its competitiveness amid global changes in geopolitics, technology and the environment.
Anutin said the government has continued to prioritise reducing obstacles and strengthening private-sector capacity, especially by addressing problems related to regulations and overlapping approval procedures, which are hidden costs for businesses.
He said the government is also accelerating efforts to solve labour shortages, improve workers’ skills to match the needs of modern industries and prepare Thailand for green industries, which are becoming increasingly important to the global economy.
Anutin also referred to the recent ASEAN meeting in the Philippines, saying the government had pushed three key issues: energy stability through the ASEAN Power Grid, clean-energy cooperation and food security.
He said ASEAN must speak with “one voice” to increase its bargaining power in the geopolitical arena.
Thailand, he said, has strong potential and a central position in ASEAN, giving the country greater opportunity than many others to drive a stable and stronger economy.
“This government is ready to facilitate every aspect. We will not cling to old regulations or complicated red tape. Most importantly, we will provide fairness to every entrepreneur,” Anutin said.
Towards the end of his remarks, the Prime Minister said the government had invited the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Board of Investment to listen to the discussion so that private-sector views could be applied in line with business expectations.
He said the government believes that when the private sector succeeds, Thailand succeeds and everyone wins together.
Anutin added that deeper discussions with leading business figures would continue during dinner, with the aim of using the information gathered for the greatest benefit of the country.