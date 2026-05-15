Marine Department rejects bribery claims, says services run through e-systems

The Marine Department has clarified that it provides more than 200,000 water-transport services transparently through electronic systems for licence applications and service requests, while service fees are paid through an e-payment system.
On Friday, the Marine Department issued a statement in response to a recent survey by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), which alleged that the department ranked fourth among agencies with the highest rate of offers of inducements, at 90%, and second for the average alleged bribe value, at 100,000 baht per case.
The Marine Department said it wished to clarify that it is an agency responsible for issuing licences and certificates to the public and to businesses in water and maritime transport.
Its services cover vessel licence renewals, ship registration transactions, vessel departure permits, pilotage services, and permission to construct structures encroaching on waterways.
In fiscal year 2025, the Marine Department handled a total of 287,427 service transactions.
The department said it is committed to providing services with transparency, accountability and integrity through electronic licence applications and service-request systems, or e-Service, as well as fee payments through the e-payment system.
These systems are intended to improve service efficiency, reduce travel, and minimise contact between service users, members of the public and Marine Department officials.
Members of the public can file complaints if they face inconvenience, unfair treatment, or encounter bribery demands or corruption through the 1199 hotline, the department’s website at www.md.go.th, and the Marine Department’s Facebook page.
The department said it would send a letter to JSCCIB requesting detailed information supporting the survey findings on its services. The information would be used for analysis, improvement and further development of service efficiency to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity.
The Marine Department reaffirmed its commitment to providing water-transport services in line with good governance principles, in order to continue building confidence among the public and the business sector.
The JSCCIB survey was released through its Zero Corruption working group and Puean Mai Thon. It covered 401 business executives and representatives nationwide between March 26 and April 10, 2026.
According to the survey, 89.1% of business respondents said corruption was a moderate to very serious obstacle to doing business. Another 51.2% said corruption had worsened compared with the past three years, while 51% said dealing with government agencies had become more complicated. Only 3% said the process had become easier.
The survey also disclosed agency-level data for the first time, pointing to high alleged bribery risks in dealings with some state agencies.