Marine Department rejects bribery claims, says services run through e-systems

The Marine Department has clarified that it provides more than 200,000 water-transport services transparently through electronic systems for licence applications and service requests, while service fees are paid through an e-payment system.

On Friday, the Marine Department issued a statement in response to a recent survey by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), which alleged that the department ranked fourth among agencies with the highest rate of offers of inducements, at 90%, and second for the average alleged bribe value, at 100,000 baht per case.

The Marine Department said it wished to clarify that it is an agency responsible for issuing licences and certificates to the public and to businesses in water and maritime transport.

Its services cover vessel licence renewals, ship registration transactions, vessel departure permits, pilotage services, and permission to construct structures encroaching on waterways.

In fiscal year 2025, the Marine Department handled a total of 287,427 service transactions.