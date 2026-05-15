R&I Affirms Thailand’s ‘A-’ Rating as Fiscal Buffers Weather Global Energy Storm

Japan’s leading credit agency maintains a stable outlook for Thailand, praising the ‘Thailand 10 Plus’ strategy and robust international reserves.

Japan’s Rating and Investment Information (R&I) has reaffirmed Thailand’s credit rating at 'A-' with a 'Stable' outlook, providing a vote of confidence in the kingdom’s fiscal resilience despite a volatile global energy market.

The affirmation was welcomed by Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, who stated that the rating reflects international trust in the government’s economic restructuring.

R&I specifically highlighted the "Thailand 10 Plus" policy—a strategic framework targeting investment in high-tech sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Electric Vehicles (EV)—as a vital engine for future growth.

Internal Strength Amid External Headwinds

Central to R&I’s assessment is Thailand’s formidable external position. The agency noted that the country’s international reserves remain robust, and its current account continues to post a surplus, bolstered by a resilient manufacturing sector and a recovering tourism industry.

Furthermore, R&I expressed little concern regarding government financing. Although the public debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 64.7% following the pandemic, the agency noted that Thailand’s debt structure is predominantly domestic.

Being denominated in Thai Baht and held by local investors, the debt carries significantly lower risk compared to foreign-denominated liabilities.