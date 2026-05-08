The Ekniti Effect: How ‘Direct Diplomacy’ Secured Thailand’s Credit Upgrade

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas reveals how 'direct honesty' regarding Thailand's 10-year investment peak convinced Moody’s to upgrade its economic outlook.
Behind the recent decision by Moody’s Investors Service to upgrade Thailand’s economic outlook to "Stable," lies a high-stakes diplomatic push led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ekniti Nitithanprapas.
Returning from the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, Ekniti detailed an unconventional approach to credit negotiations: absolute transparency. By confronting Moody’s concerns regarding Thailand’s "growth trap" head-on, the Finance chief successfully pivoted the narrative from fiscal anxiety to investment-led recovery.
Challenging the ‘No Future’ Narrative
According to Ekniti, Moody’s primary reservation was not the government’s 400-billion-baht emergency loan decree, nor the current public debt level of 66% of GDP. Instead, the agency feared a lack of future growth potential.
"I told Moody’s the truth," Ekniti said, speaking on his role as a career technocrat. "I explained that we have already moved the needle, lifting GDP from 0.3% to 2.5% in the final quarter of 2025. I demonstrated that we can take a deteriorating situation and turn it around."
A Shift from Subsidies to Capex
Central to Ekniti’s pitch was a fundamental shift in Thai economic policy. He clarified that the era of short-term consumption stimulus, such as the 'Half-and-Half' subsidy programmes, has been superseded by a focus on capital expenditure (Capex).
The Minister presented data showing a 13% rise in public investment and an 8% rise in private investment—the strongest performance in a decade.
By highlighting the "Thailand Fast Pass" initiative and a surge in Board of Investment (BOI) applications, he convinced analysts that the nation is transitioning from "proposals" to "project implementation."
"Investment is the country's future. If we do nothing, the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise as the economy shrinks. We must maintain momentum to turn this crisis into an opportunity."
Managing the Risk
The upgrade was not a foregone conclusion. Ekniti admitted to "preparing for the worst," even warning Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that a downgrade was a distinct possibility due to global volatility and Middle Eastern tensions.
The eventual "Stable" rating—and Thailand’s inclusion in Moody’s top five resilient emerging markets—came as a welcome surprise.
"I told the prime minister to brace himself. When the result was announced, I was still recovering from jet lag. I woke up to a result that proves international confidence in our fiscal discipline is back."
The Minister also noted that the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), which included the early settlement of debts to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), served as a crucial signal to agencies that Thailand remains committed to responsible balance-sheet management.