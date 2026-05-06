Govt to reassess Land Bridge scheme against new geopolitical risks

Anutin earlier said the new committee would study geopolitics, investment worthiness, logistics and other factors connected to the project, with the goal of reaching a conclusion within 90 days.

NESDC to serve as secretariat

Ekniti said he had been assigned to lead the work because the National Economic and Social Development Council, or NESDC, is the main agency responsible for economic and social assessments under his supervision.

The NESDC will serve as the committee’s secretariat.

He said earlier studies may not have fully and carefully considered the latest factors in all dimensions, including the environment, society and the views of communities in the project area.

The Land Bridge is a large-scale project of national importance, he added.

Panel formed after mounting opposition

The formation of Ekniti’s panel follows growing opposition from local residents and civic networks in the South, where concerns have been raised over land expropriation, environmental damage, disruption to livelihoods and fears that the region could be turned into a large industrial corridor.

The government has been trying to revive the long-debated scheme, which would link the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand through deep-sea ports, railways, roads and related infrastructure. The project has been estimated at around 1 trillion baht and would involve ports in Ranong and Chumphon linked by about 90 kilometres of road and rail infrastructure.

Critics have also questioned whether the scheme would be worth its economic and environmental costs, while concerns have been raised over possible impacts on marine ecosystems, coastal resources, fisheries, tourism communities, national parks and wetlands in Ranong and Chumphon.

Ekniti promises transparent study

Ekniti said the committee would take a comprehensive look at the project to ensure that any conclusion served the national interest.

“I confirm that I will perform this duty to the best of my ability as a Thai citizen, based on transparency and straightforwardness, so that this study will bring the greatest benefit to Thailand,” he said.