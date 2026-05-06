CMAN Able To Perform Well Amid Global Volatility, Accelerates Expansion into India and ASEAN for Long-Term Growth

Mr. Adisak Lowjun, Chief Executive Officer, disclosed during the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that “Chememan has been affected by significantly higher energy costs and freight rates. However, our entire management team is highly focused on all costs and working quickly to improve efficiency even further. With a flexible business approach, we can quickly manage these impacts. We are moving forward with a long-term strategy of energy diversification and proactive supply chain management. For instance, CMAN plans to have an EV truck fleet of 50% of its total needs by the end of 2026 to reduce the impact of high oil prices. To improve long-term efficiency, CMAN plans to further improve its coal and biomass procurement and to lower third-party electricity purchases through more investments in solar power. These successful cost savings initiatives in Thailand are being considered in all foreign business units. Simultaneously, CMAN is not committing to long-term fixed price contracts and adjusting prices quickly to match higher operating costs.”

A record net profit of Baht 361 million was achieved in 2025, and shareholders approved a dividend payment of Baht 0.15 per share, totaling Baht 144 million. This represents nearly 40% of net profit, underscoring its strong operating cash flows and financial discipline.

Energy currently accounts for 25–30% of total costs. CMAN manages a highly diversified and strong customer portfolio, with 70–80% of its customer base purchasing products on freight on board (“FOB”) terms. . Its financial position has improved following a sustained period of debt repayments, , providing CMAN flexibility to expand its business at the right moment.