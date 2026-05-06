Thailand’s inflation rises 2.89% in April as fuel prices increase

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said Thailand’s general consumer price index in April 2026 stood at 103.03, compared with 100.14 in April 2025.
This pushed headline inflation up 2.89%, driven by a significant rise in domestic fuel prices in line with the conflict in the Middle East and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which continued to affect public transport fares.
At the same time, prices of ready-made food rose as operators passed costs on to retail prices, while fresh vegetable prices increased because of extremely hot weather.
Other goods and services had little impact on inflation.
Thailand’s headline inflation, compared with other countries and based on the latest data for March 2026, was down 0.08%.
This placed Thailand at the ninth-lowest level among 140 economies that had announced figures, and the second-lowest in ASEAN among the nine countries that had announced figures (Brunei, Timor-Leste, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Lao PDR).
Headline inflation rose 2.89% this month, with price movements in goods and services including items other than food and beverages, which were up 4.14% because of increases in key goods and services, especially fuel, public transport fares, housing rents and cleaning-related items.
Key items whose prices fell included personal care items, electricity charges, hotel room rates and clothing.
The food and non-alcoholic beverages category rose 0.98%, driven by higher prices of key goods such as ready-made food, fresh vegetables, chicken eggs, non-glutinous rice, fresh chicken, non-alcoholic beverages, and fish and other aquatic animals.
However, several items recorded lower prices, including glutinous rice, fresh fruit and coconuts (dried/grated).
Core inflation, which is headline inflation excluding fresh food and energy, rose 0.83%, accelerating from March 2026, when it was up 0.57%.
In addition, the general consumer price index in April 2026, compared with March 2026, rose 2.75% as items other than food and beverages increased 3.79%, especially fuel, in line with global crude oil prices affected by the conflict in the Middle East.
At the same time, public transport fares, including airfares, passenger van fares, school transport fees, air-conditioned bus fares, small-bus and songthaew fares, and motorcycle taxi fares, rose in line with higher fuel costs.
Personal care items also increased after operators’ promotional campaigns ended.
However, some goods and services saw prices fall, including cleaning-related items, expressway tolls, hotel room rates and some personal care items.
The food and non-alcoholic beverages category rose 1.13%, led by key goods such as fresh vegetables and chicken eggs, as extremely hot weather reduced the volume of produce entering the market.
Pork and fresh chicken prices also rose in line with higher animal-feed and transport costs.
In addition, food ordered for delivery increased after operators’ promotional campaigns ended.
Noodles, ready-made side dishes and rice with curry rose because of higher costs.
Items whose prices fell included fresh fruit, non-glutinous rice, grilled chicken, curry paste, soft drinks and ready-made coconut milk.
The average general consumer price index for the first four months (January-April) of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, rose 0.32%. The Commerce Ministry continued to forecast headline inflation in 2026 at 1.5-2.5% (midpoint 2.0%).
The outlook for headline inflation in May 2026 was expected to remain positive, supported by factors pushing headline inflation higher, including:
Factors weighing on headline inflation included: