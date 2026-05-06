Thailand’s inflation rises 2.89% in April as fuel prices increase

WEDNESDAY, MAY 06, 2026
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Chatchayaporn PoNgam
Thailand’s inflation rises 2.89% in April as fuel prices increase

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office says domestic fuel prices, public transport fares and some food items pushed the consumer price index higher in April.

  • Thailand's headline inflation rose by 2.89% in April, primarily driven by a significant increase in domestic fuel prices.
  • The surge in fuel costs was attributed to geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, which also led to higher public transport fares.
  • Other contributing factors included rising prices for ready

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said Thailand’s general consumer price index in April 2026 stood at 103.03, compared with 100.14 in April 2025.

This pushed headline inflation up 2.89%, driven by a significant rise in domestic fuel prices in line with the conflict in the Middle East and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which continued to affect public transport fares.

At the same time, prices of ready-made food rose as operators passed costs on to retail prices, while fresh vegetable prices increased because of extremely hot weather.

Other goods and services had little impact on inflation.

Thailand’s headline inflation, compared with other countries and based on the latest data for March 2026, was down 0.08%.

This placed Thailand at the ninth-lowest level among 140 economies that had announced figures, and the second-lowest in ASEAN among the nine countries that had announced figures (Brunei, Timor-Leste, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Lao PDR).

Headline inflation rose 2.89% this month, with price movements in goods and services including items other than food and beverages, which were up 4.14% because of increases in key goods and services, especially fuel, public transport fares, housing rents and cleaning-related items.

Key items whose prices fell included personal care items, electricity charges, hotel room rates and clothing.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages category rose 0.98%, driven by higher prices of key goods such as ready-made food, fresh vegetables, chicken eggs, non-glutinous rice, fresh chicken, non-alcoholic beverages, and fish and other aquatic animals.

However, several items recorded lower prices, including glutinous rice, fresh fruit and coconuts (dried/grated).

Core inflation, which is headline inflation excluding fresh food and energy, rose 0.83%, accelerating from March 2026, when it was up 0.57%.

In addition, the general consumer price index in April 2026, compared with March 2026, rose 2.75% as items other than food and beverages increased 3.79%, especially fuel, in line with global crude oil prices affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

At the same time, public transport fares, including airfares, passenger van fares, school transport fees, air-conditioned bus fares, small-bus and songthaew fares, and motorcycle taxi fares, rose in line with higher fuel costs.

Personal care items also increased after operators’ promotional campaigns ended.

However, some goods and services saw prices fall, including cleaning-related items, expressway tolls, hotel room rates and some personal care items.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages category rose 1.13%, led by key goods such as fresh vegetables and chicken eggs, as extremely hot weather reduced the volume of produce entering the market.

Pork and fresh chicken prices also rose in line with higher animal-feed and transport costs.

In addition, food ordered for delivery increased after operators’ promotional campaigns ended.

Noodles, ready-made side dishes and rice with curry rose because of higher costs.

Items whose prices fell included fresh fruit, non-glutinous rice, grilled chicken, curry paste, soft drinks and ready-made coconut milk.

The average general consumer price index for the first four months (January-April) of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, rose 0.32%. The Commerce Ministry continued to forecast headline inflation in 2026 at 1.5-2.5% (midpoint 2.0%).

The outlook for headline inflation in May 2026 was expected to remain positive, supported by factors pushing headline inflation higher, including:

  1. Domestic retail fuel prices are rising in line with global crude oil prices, which have remained high because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
  2. Ready-made food prices are rising as operators pass costs on to retail prices after pressure from higher costs in several areas.
  3. Meat prices are rising, for both pork and chicken, because of higher animal-feed and transport costs.
  4. Travel expenses are increasing, especially bus fares and airfares on domestic and international routes, as fuel prices continue to remain high.
  5. Cost pressures on operators, with large operators beginning to signal increases in consumer goods prices to reflect higher raw material and transport costs.

Factors weighing on headline inflation included:

  1. The government continues to implement measures to help reduce living-cost burdens, such as the Thai Chuay Thai scheme.
  2. Electricity charges in May 2026 are falling compared with 2025, despite an increase in the Ft charge for the May-August 2026 period. In addition, in June 2026, there would be assistance measures for electricity users, with a new electricity tariff structure under which the first 200 units would be charged at no more than THB3 per unit.
  3. Prices of key fresh fruits in the country are still recovering slowly.
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