Thailand’s inflation rises 2.89% in April as fuel prices increase

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said Thailand’s general consumer price index in April 2026 stood at 103.03, compared with 100.14 in April 2025.

This pushed headline inflation up 2.89%, driven by a significant rise in domestic fuel prices in line with the conflict in the Middle East and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which continued to affect public transport fares.

At the same time, prices of ready-made food rose as operators passed costs on to retail prices, while fresh vegetable prices increased because of extremely hot weather.

Other goods and services had little impact on inflation.

Thailand’s headline inflation, compared with other countries and based on the latest data for March 2026, was down 0.08%.

This placed Thailand at the ninth-lowest level among 140 economies that had announced figures, and the second-lowest in ASEAN among the nine countries that had announced figures (Brunei, Timor-Leste, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Lao PDR).

Headline inflation rose 2.89% this month, with price movements in goods and services including items other than food and beverages, which were up 4.14% because of increases in key goods and services, especially fuel, public transport fares, housing rents and cleaning-related items.

Key items whose prices fell included personal care items, electricity charges, hotel room rates and clothing.