Heat warning — Bangkok faces ASEAN’s hottest future

Bangkok is set to become the hottest major city in Southeast Asia by 2050, with temperatures projected to rise above 38C as climate change and the urban heat island effect intensify across the region.

The warning comes from the report “Roadmap for Extreme Heat Protection through Passive Cooling in ASEAN Region” by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), which says Thailand’s capital faces a far more severe heat crisis in the decades ahead.

In 2025, Bangkok has around 45 “extreme heat days” a year, defined as days when temperatures exceed 35C. By 2050, that number is expected to rise to 120 days a year, meaning residents could face almost three times more days of accumulated extreme heat within just a few decades.

The report also projects that Bangkok’s average daily maximum temperature will climb to 38.1C by mid-century, up nearly 5C from 33.3C in 2000.

Compared with other major ASEAN cities, Bangkok is forecast to record the highest temperature in 2050, followed by Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam at 37.7C, Manila in the Philippines at 37.2C, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia at 36.9C, Jakarta in Indonesia and Singapore at 36.1C.