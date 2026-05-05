Bangkok heat index reaches dangerous level with health risks

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a hot-weather warning for Tuesday (May 5, 2026), with the heat index at a “dangerous” level that could affect public health.
Members of the general public are advised to closely monitor their own symptoms, avoid prolonged outdoor activities and drink enough water.
Risk groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with underlying illnesses, should seek medical attention immediately if they develop abnormal symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue or fainting.
The public can monitor real-time air quality conditions and heat index readings via airbkk.com and the AirBKK application to plan their daily routines safely during extremely hot weather.
Recommended precautions
Heat index: 27.0°C–32.9°C
Stay alert and follow heat warning updates.
Drink clean water frequently.
Heat index: 33.0°C–41.9°C
Warning: reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.
Seek medical attention promptly if any abnormal symptoms occur.
Heat index: 42.0°C–51.9°C
Danger: monitor your symptoms closely.
Seek medical attention promptly if any abnormal symptoms occur.
Heat index: 52°C or above
Extreme danger: strictly avoid all outdoor activities.
Seek medical attention promptly if any abnormal symptoms occur.