Bangkok heat index reaches dangerous level with health risks

TUESDAY, MAY 05, 2026
Bangkok heat index reaches dangerous level with health risks

Residents are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities, drink enough water and monitor symptoms during the hot-weather alert.

  • Bangkok authorities have issued a warning for a "dangerous" level of heat index that poses a risk to public health.
  • The public is advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and to drink sufficient water.
  • Vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, should seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like dizziness or fatigue.
  • Residents can monitor real-time heat index data via the AirBKK website and app to plan their daily activities safely.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a hot-weather warning for Tuesday (May 5, 2026), with the heat index at a “dangerous” level that could affect public health.

Members of the general public are advised to closely monitor their own symptoms, avoid prolonged outdoor activities and drink enough water.

Bangkok heat index reaches dangerous level with health risks

Risk groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with underlying illnesses, should seek medical attention immediately if they develop abnormal symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue or fainting.

The public can monitor real-time air quality conditions and heat index readings via airbkk.com and the AirBKK application to plan their daily routines safely during extremely hot weather.

Recommended precautions

Heat index: 27.0°C–32.9°C
Stay alert and follow heat warning updates.
Drink clean water frequently.

Heat index: 33.0°C–41.9°C
Warning: reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.
Seek medical attention promptly if any abnormal symptoms occur.

Heat index: 42.0°C–51.9°C
Danger: monitor your symptoms closely.
Seek medical attention promptly if any abnormal symptoms occur.

Heat index: 52°C or above
Extreme danger: strictly avoid all outdoor activities.
Seek medical attention promptly if any abnormal symptoms occur.

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