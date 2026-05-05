Lisa Manobal and Nichapat “Parn” Suphap light up Met Gala 2026 in matching Robert Wun looks

The Met Gala 2026 red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was buzzing with Thai pride this year, as two of Thailand’s most high-profile global stars—Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal and Nichapat “Parn” Suphap—arrived in striking looks by the same designer, quickly becoming a major talking point online.
For Lisa, it marked her second appearance at the Met Gala, but the headline moment went beyond the outfit. She was named to the Met Gala 2026 Host Committee, making her the first Thai to take on a role at that level and placing her among a select group of global names working alongside fashion powerbroker Anna Wintour in shaping the night’s cultural and fashion momentum.
Nichapat, meanwhile, reinforced her status as a Thai fashion fixture on the world stage, returning to the Met Gala for the sixth time—the most appearances by any Thai attendee to date—continuing a run of invitations that underlines her standing as an internationally recognised style figure.
The night’s biggest social-media flashpoint came from their shared creative thread: both wore Robert Wun under the theme “Fashion Is Art.” Nichapat’s look, in particular, leaned into a futuristic concept—complete with a moveable silver “robot hand” created through a special collaboration between Robert Wun and kinetic artist Casey Curran. Cameras reportedly couldn’t stop clicking as the detail drew attention on the carpet.
Robert Wun also designed Lisa’s look for the evening, turning the duo’s appearance into a moment of “Thai power” converging through one designer’s vision, helping push Thailand into the global fashion conversation the moment they stepped into view.
Beyond the spectacle, their presence was framed as a statement of influence: not just about glamour, but about Thai talent occupying space at the highest levels of the global fashion industry.