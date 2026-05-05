Lisa Manobal and Nichapat “Parn” Suphap light up Met Gala 2026 in matching Robert Wun looks

The Met Gala 2026 red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was buzzing with Thai pride this year, as two of Thailand’s most high-profile global stars—Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal and Nichapat “Parn” Suphap—arrived in striking looks by the same designer, quickly becoming a major talking point online.

For Lisa, it marked her second appearance at the Met Gala, but the headline moment went beyond the outfit. She was named to the Met Gala 2026 Host Committee, making her the first Thai to take on a role at that level and placing her among a select group of global names working alongside fashion powerbroker Anna Wintour in shaping the night’s cultural and fashion momentum.

Nichapat, meanwhile, reinforced her status as a Thai fashion fixture on the world stage, returning to the Met Gala for the sixth time—the most appearances by any Thai attendee to date—continuing a run of invitations that underlines her standing as an internationally recognised style figure.