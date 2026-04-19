LISA makes surprise guest appearance in Anyma Coachella set

LISA of BLACKPINK or Lalisa Manobal drew widespread attention again after surprising fans at Coachella 2026 by appearing as a special guest during Anyma’s set.

The performance took place during the “EDEN” show on the Main Stage and featured their new collaboration, “Bad Angel”, which had been released shortly before the festival.

The LISA x Anyma performance closed Day 1 of Coachella Weekend 2 in a full EDM format, accompanied by large-scale futuristic CGI visuals.