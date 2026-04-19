LISA makes surprise guest appearance in Anyma Coachella set

SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026

LISA appeared as a special guest during Anyma’s Coachella 2026 performance, debuting “Bad Angel” and drawing major attention across X and YouTube.

  • LISA of BLACKPINK made a surprise guest appearance during Anyma’s set on the Main Stage at Coachella.
  • She performed their new collaboration song, “Bad Angel,” as part of Anyma's “EDEN” show.
  • The performance featured large-scale futuristic CGI visuals, an angel-themed look, and an AI version of LISA on stage.
  • The appearance reportedly broke records on X, generating over 1 million mentions, and marked her fourth time performing at the festival.

LISA of BLACKPINK or Lalisa Manobal drew widespread attention again after surprising fans at Coachella 2026 by appearing as a special guest during Anyma’s set.

The performance took place during the “EDEN” show on the Main Stage and featured their new collaboration, “Bad Angel”, which had been released shortly before the festival.

The LISA x Anyma performance closed Day 1 of Coachella Weekend 2 in a full EDM format, accompanied by large-scale futuristic CGI visuals.

LISA makes surprise guest appearance in Anyma Coachella set

LISA makes surprise guest appearance in Anyma Coachella set

The stage was turned into a futuristic digital world using holograms and angel-themed CGI.

LISA appeared in an angel-inspired look alongside an AI version of herself on stage.

Clips of the performance were widely shared, with many viewers commenting on the combination of K-pop and EDM, making the set one of the major highlights of this year’s Coachella.

The appearance also reportedly made history, with LISA becoming the first Thai artist to break records on X, generating more than 1 million mentions worldwide and over 5 million engagements within a few hours of performing the new song “Bad Angel” at Coachella.

LISA makes surprise guest appearance in Anyma Coachella set

LISA makes surprise guest appearance in Anyma Coachella set

The official music video has now surpassed 10 million views on YouTube.

LISA has also reportedly become the Asian and K-pop artist with the most Coachella appearances, marking her fourth year on the festival stage.

She previously performed in 2019 and 2023 with BLACKPINK, and in 2025 as a solo artist with her first album, Alter Ego.

Apart from Coachella, LISA is also due to hold her concert series, VIVA LA LISA, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, with four shows announced for November 13, 14, 27 and 28.

LISA makes surprise guest appearance in Anyma Coachella set

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