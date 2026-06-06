Petrol and diesel prices fall by up to 1 baht as OR and Bangchak cut pump prices

Fuel prices fell across major petrol, gasohol and diesel products on Saturday, after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced a fresh round of retail price cuts.

The reductions took effect on June 6, with petrol, gasohol and all diesel products lowered by 70 satang per litre. Premium diesel prices were cut more sharply, by 1 baht per litre.

Following the adjustment, Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax, were listed as follows:

Fuel prices fell across major petrol, gasohol and diesel products on Saturday after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced a fresh round of retail price cuts.

The reductions took effect on June 6, with petrol, gasohol and all diesel products lowered by 70 satang per litre. Premium diesel prices were cut more sharply, by 1 baht per litre.