Thailand Launches EV E-Book to Protect Drivers Against Unfair Market Practices

The consumer protection agency introduces a digital buyer guide and warns car dealerships that failing to display clear EV specs faces jail time.



Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has launched an official digital guide for car buyers, taking proactive measures to safeguard consumers against defective electric vehicles (EVs), sudden dealer closures, and extreme price volatility.

Announcing the initiative, Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, supervising the OCPB, confirmed that the government has issued the Automobile & EV Label E-Book Guide to bring transparency to both new and second-hand vehicle markets.

The initiative follows a sharp rise in consumer grievances during Thailand's rapid EV adoption, with the OCPB and the Thailand Consumers Council recording over 1,300 complaints nationwide.