Meta launches free Facebook Verified badge to curb fake profiles

Meta is introducing a free Facebook Verified badge that allows users to confirm that a real person is behind their profile, as the company seeks to counter fake accounts and online scams made more convincing by artificial intelligence.
The measure comes as generative AI makes it easier to produce realistic images, voices and fabricated identities that can be used to deceive people online.
Tom Alison, head of Facebook, said the verification system was intended to help users distinguish genuine individuals from fake or fraudulent profiles and give them greater confidence when interacting with others on the platform. Meta’s official announcement describes Facebook Verified as a free badge for profiles that complete selfie verification and meet the company’s trust and safety standards.
Applicants will be asked to record a short selfie video, which the system will compare with their profile photograph. The review is expected to take only a few minutes.
According to the report, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have an account history that complies with Facebook’s Community Standards and show no signs of fraudulent behaviour.
The system is not currently available for Facebook Pages or profiles using Professional Mode.
Meta said selfie videos and facial data collected during verification would be deleted within 30 days after the process was completed, in an effort to address privacy concerns.
Facebook Verified will initially be used in areas where users frequently interact with strangers, including Marketplace, Dating and Groups.
Meta hopes the badge will give buyers, sellers and other users more information before they conduct transactions, meet someone or disclose personal details. The official announcement specifically identifies Marketplace, Facebook Dating and local Groups as services where confirmation that a person is real could provide greater reassurance.
However, the badge confirms only that a real person is behind an account. It does not guarantee the reliability of the user, a product or a transaction, and cannot replace identity checks required by financial institutions or government agencies.
The introduction of free verification reflects a growing focus among social media platforms on proving that users are genuine as AI-generated identities and online fraud become more difficult to detect.
If the scheme proves effective, identity verification could become a more widely adopted safety measure across social platforms seeking to reduce exposure to fraudulent accounts and cybercrime.