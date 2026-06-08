ETDA orders face scans and ID checks for social media advertisers

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has issued strict new rules requiring people who buy adverts on social media to undergo facial scans and identity verification.
The move tightens controls on social media platforms, with the Royal Gazette publishing an announcement requiring Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms that allow advertising to verify the identity of advertisers before their adverts are published. The measure is aimed at preventing scammers from deceiving the public and closing loopholes that allow offenders to hide their identities, with platforms required to retain relevant data for at least 90 days.
The latest Royal Gazette announcement introduces firm measures to crack down on online scam networks, targeting major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and all other platforms that allow advertisements.
The order clearly states that these platforms must provide systems to check and verify the identity of anyone wishing to place an advert before it is made public. The aim is to cut off and prevent criminal groups from using advertising space as a tool to lure victims or commit technology-related crimes that are currently causing extensive damage.
Under the screening measures, anyone wishing to advertise online must present evidence and verify their identity using reliable documents as required by law, such as:
The government is taking a tougher approach. Platforms will not only be required to verify advertisers, but must also store necessary personal and contact information of all advertisers for at least 90 days from the end of the advertising service.
This database will allow authorities to investigate, verify information and quickly trace major offenders for legal action if fraud or scams against the public are found.
The legal move is considered an important strategy to raise safety standards in the digital world. It is expected to help reduce online scam cases appearing through social media feeds in a concrete way, preventing more victims from losing their assets.