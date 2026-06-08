ETDA orders face scans and ID checks for social media advertisers

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has issued strict new rules requiring people who buy adverts on social media to undergo facial scans and identity verification.

The move tightens controls on social media platforms, with the Royal Gazette publishing an announcement requiring Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms that allow advertising to verify the identity of advertisers before their adverts are published. The measure is aimed at preventing scammers from deceiving the public and closing loopholes that allow offenders to hide their identities, with platforms required to retain relevant data for at least 90 days.

The latest Royal Gazette announcement introduces firm measures to crack down on online scam networks, targeting major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and all other platforms that allow advertisements.

The order clearly states that these platforms must provide systems to check and verify the identity of anyone wishing to place an advert before it is made public. The aim is to cut off and prevent criminal groups from using advertising space as a tool to lure victims or commit technology-related crimes that are currently causing extensive damage.