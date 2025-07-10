ETDA names 19 online shopping platforms as having risks to cause public damage

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has announced a list of 19 online shopping platforms that are required, under a royal decree, to assess the risks their operations may pose to the public and take measures to mitigate those risks.
ETDA executive director Chaichana Mitrpant signed the order naming the 19 platforms on June 20, but the list was only published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.
In the ETDA announcement, Chaichana stated that the platforms are required to inform the public, in accordance with the Royal Decree on the Operation of Digital Platform Service Businesses That Are Subject to Prior Notification, B.E. 2565 (2022).
The 19 platforms operating in Thailand are:
The announcement stated that these 19 platforms must comply with Article 20 of the decree. As these platforms have special characteristics, their operations could pose financial and commercial risks that may undermine public trust in electronic data systems and cause harm to the public.
Article 20 of the decree requires these platforms to evaluate the risks of their own systems, implement preventive measures to avoid damage, and take remedial actions for any harm caused to the public.