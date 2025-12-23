Baht hits 31.15 per US$, strongest in over four years

The baht strengthened throughout December and surged further in the past one to two weeks, touching 31.15 per US$ on Monday (December 22), its strongest level in more than four and a half years.

KResearch (KASIKORN Research Centre) said the rally extended last week’s gains, with the baht up about 0.9% from 31.46 per US$ on December 19.

Since end-November, it has risen 3.0%, making it the region’s best-performing currency over the period, firming from 32.20 per US$.

Kanchana Chokpaisalsilp, a research executive at KResearch, said the pace of appreciation has been unusually fast, reflecting heightened market volatility.

She attributed the move mainly to record global gold prices, with gold-related trading flows supporting the baht even though Thailand’s underlying economic fundamentals do not, in her view, justify gains of this magnitude.

She added that the baht has also benefited from broader Asian currency strength, including a rebound in the Japanese yen after verbal warnings from Japanese authorities.

Kanchana said the breach of key technical levels around 31.40–31.30 baht may have reinforced expectations for further gains, though she warned the baht may be near the limit of what fundamentals can support.