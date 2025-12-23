ASEAN Intervenes as Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Intensifies

Foreign Ministers call for an immediate ceasefire and mutual de-escalation as Malaysia and the US lead diplomatic efforts to restore stability.
ASEAN Foreign Ministers issued a stern joint communiqué today, demanding that Thailand and Cambodia immediately "cease hostilities in all forms" following a special summit convened to address the worsening border crisis.
The regional bloc urged both nations to exercise "maximum restraint" and return to bilateral negotiations to restore peace along the shared frontier.
The emergency summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, follows a year of heightened tensions that culminated in armed skirmishes, significant damage to civilian infrastructure, and the displacement of thousands of residents on both sides of the border.
High-Stakes Diplomacy
The meeting was convened following a resolution by the Prime Ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand earlier this month.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, acting as ASEAN Chair, briefed the ministers on his ongoing mediation efforts.
A notable development in the summit was the acknowledgement of international involvement.
The ministers expressed gratitude for the "proactive roles" of both Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and U.S. President Donald J. Trump, whose engagement—alongside support from China—has been pivotal in seeking a peaceful resolution.
The Mandate for Peace
The joint statement reaffirms the bloc’s commitment to "ASEAN Centrality" and the principles of the ASEAN Charter. Crucially, the ministers called for:
Immediate Ceasefire: An end to all armed conflict to allow displaced civilians to return to their homes "with dignity and without hindrance."
Military De-escalation: A mutual withdrawal of troops from the border under the watchful eye of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).
Bilateral Dialogue: A return to the "good offices" of the ASEAN Chair and existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve the dispute.
The ministers expressed "grave concern" over the humanitarian impact of the hostilities, reminding both Bangkok and Phnom Penh of their previous commitments, including the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration signed in October 2025.
The Path to De-escalation
There is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The ASEAN Foreign Ministers welcomed news that the General Border Committee (GBC) is scheduled to meet on 24 December 2025. This meeting will be tasked with the practical implementation and verification of a formal ceasefire.
"The meeting confirms our collective commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force," the statement read, emphasising that any lasting solution must be based on the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as outlined in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).
The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have pledged to monitor the situation "closely" as the region waits to see if the Christmas Eve talks can finally silence the guns.