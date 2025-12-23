ASEAN Intervenes as Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Intensifies

Foreign Ministers call for an immediate ceasefire and mutual de-escalation as Malaysia and the US lead diplomatic efforts to restore stability.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers issued a stern joint communiqué today, demanding that Thailand and Cambodia immediately "cease hostilities in all forms" following a special summit convened to address the worsening border crisis.

The regional bloc urged both nations to exercise "maximum restraint" and return to bilateral negotiations to restore peace along the shared frontier.

The emergency summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, follows a year of heightened tensions that culminated in armed skirmishes, significant damage to civilian infrastructure, and the displacement of thousands of residents on both sides of the border.

High-Stakes Diplomacy

The meeting was convened following a resolution by the Prime Ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand earlier this month.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, acting as ASEAN Chair, briefed the ministers on his ongoing mediation efforts.

A notable development in the summit was the acknowledgement of international involvement.

The ministers expressed gratitude for the "proactive roles" of both Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and U.S. President Donald J. Trump, whose engagement—alongside support from China—has been pivotal in seeking a peaceful resolution.

