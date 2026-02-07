NT and Election Commission Unveil Cyber ‘War Room’ to Safeguard 2026 Polls

National Telecom deploys 24-hour surveillance and international-standard security to ensure transparency and prevent cyber interference in the 2026 General Election.

National Telecom (NT) has officially partnered with the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) to establish a high-tech "War Room" aimed at protecting the integrity of the upcoming 2026 General Election and National Referendum.

Col Sanpachai Huvanandana, president of NT, hosted Narong Rakroi, election commissioner, for a high-level inspection of the Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) at the company’s Chaeng Watthana headquarters.

The facility has been designed to serve as a digital fortress, ensuring that all electoral data remains transparent, accurate, and shielded from external interference.