NT and Election Commission Unveil Cyber ‘War Room’ to Safeguard 2026 Polls

National Telecom deploys 24-hour surveillance and international-standard security to ensure transparency and prevent cyber interference in the 2026 General Election.
National Telecom (NT) has officially partnered with the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) to establish a high-tech "War Room" aimed at protecting the integrity of the upcoming 2026 General Election and National Referendum.
Col Sanpachai Huvanandana, president of NT, hosted Narong Rakroi, election commissioner, for a high-level inspection of the Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) at the company’s Chaeng Watthana headquarters.
The facility has been designed to serve as a digital fortress, ensuring that all electoral data remains transparent, accurate, and shielded from external interference.
24-Hour Digital Surveillance
Under the mandate from the ECT, NT will provide comprehensive monitoring and defence against cyber threats.
The centre will oversee all network infrastructure, communication channels, and information technology systems essential to the voting process.
NT has deployed international-standard cybersecurity technology capable of detecting and analysing anomalies in real-time.
This 24-hour surveillance is specifically designed to prevent data breaches or system disruptions that could undermine public confidence in the results.
Ensuring a Stable Transition
"As a provider of national infrastructure, NT recognises that the security of our IT systems is paramount to a successful election," said Col Sanpachai. "We have prioritised the stability of our networks and assigned a dedicated team of experts to work alongside the ECT throughout the entire process. Our mission is to eliminate any risks from cyber threats and ensure every stage of the election is seamless and continuous."
The move highlights a growing focus on digital sovereignty as Thailand prepares for one of its most technologically integrated elections to date.
By acting as a "national backup" for the ECT, NT aims to provide a robust technical foundation that guarantees a secure and stable polling environment for the public.