EC hosts 77 global organisations to observe election and referendum

The Election Commission (EC) hosted a welcoming event for 144 representatives from 77 organisations worldwide, including embassies, consulates, and election management bodies, at the Grande Centre Point Prestige on Friday (February 6).

The participants are attending to observe the General Election and the simultaneous Referendum, held for the first time together from February 5–9.

Lertviroj Kowattana, Election Commissioner, emphasised the importance of international participation in reflecting transparency, fairness, and adherence to international electoral principles.

This event marks the 16th observation program since its inception in 2001, demonstrating a continuous commitment to fostering accurate understanding within the international community.