EC hosts 77 global organisations to observe election and referendum

The Election Commission (EC) hosted a welcoming event for 144 representatives from 77 organisations worldwide, including embassies, consulates, and election management bodies, at the Grande Centre Point Prestige on Friday (February 6).
The participants are attending to observe the General Election and the simultaneous Referendum, held for the first time together from February 5–9.
Lertviroj Kowattana, Election Commissioner, emphasised the importance of international participation in reflecting transparency, fairness, and adherence to international electoral principles.
This event marks the 16th observation program since its inception in 2001, demonstrating a continuous commitment to fostering accurate understanding within the international community.
For this observation mission, the EC has categorised the representatives into three main groups: ASEAN member states, organisations with ongoing cooperation supporting EC missions, and embassies/international organisations participating through their own budgets, such as those from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL).
Sawaeng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the EC, stated that conducting a referendum alongside a general election on the same day is a challenging mission.
Observers will have the opportunity to witness the actual process on the ground, ranging from the preparation of equipment and the opening of polling stations to the vote-counting process, all of which must strictly comply with the law.
In addition to Bangkok and its vicinity, some organisations have expressed interest in observing the process in other provinces.
The EC has coordinated with provincial EC offices and security agencies to facilitate these visits and ensure the highest level of safety.
Pol Maj Nattawat Sangiamsak, Deputy Secretary-General of the EC, expressed confidence that this warm international response will not only help restore confidence in Thailand’s democratic process but also prove to the world that every step of the Thai election and referendum is fully verifiable according to international standards.