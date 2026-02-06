Trump endorses Japan's Takaichi ahead of Sunday election

Japan’s first female prime minister, who is leading a coalition expected to win, according to polling, seeks a public mandate for her controversial spending proposals and military expansion, which have raised concerns among investors and strained ties with China.

Polls suggest Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its ally, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), could secure around 300 seats in the 465-seat lower house of parliament, far surpassing the slim majority they currently hold.

Takaichi Set for Victory Despite Investor Concerns

Trump shared a message via Truth Social on Thursday, praising Takaichi: "Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing," he wrote.

"Therefore, as President of the United States, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing."

However, Takaichi's pledge to suspend the 8% sales tax on food to assist households facing rising prices has unsettled investors, particularly given Japan's significant debt burden.

Recently, there has been a flight from Japanese government bonds and a crisis-level dip in the yen, as concerns mount over how Tokyo will finance the projected ¥5 trillion ($30 billion) annual revenue shortfall.

Still, some analysts suggest that a solid victory for the LDP, which has ruled Japan for most of the postwar period, may present the least risky option for markets compared to other parties advocating for deeper tax cuts and wider spending.