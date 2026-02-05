TSMC to Mass-Produce 3-Nanometer Chips in Kumamoto

TSMC Chairman and CEO C. C. Wei conveyed this plan to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi when they met at the prime minister's office in Tokyo the same day.

It would be the first mass-production of such semiconductors in Japan, if realised.

The Japanese government will mull providing the Taiwanese firm with further aid as it believes that the planned mass production will lead to the enhancement of Japan's economic security.

In his meeting with Takaichi, Wei said that 3-nanometer technology will form the foundation of Japan's artificial intelligence business. "I would like you to promote the plan," the prime minister replied.

Among various types of semiconductors, 3-nanometer chips are used in AI data centres and robots.