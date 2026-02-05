German NGO: Thai voters prioritise economy over politics

New Rules of the Game

The People’s Party faces a slightly easier path than in 2023, as the military-appointed Senate no longer holds the power to vote for the Prime Minister. However, the removal of the Senate’s influence does not guarantee total political freedom. Factors such as the Constitutional Court, the Election Commission (EC), and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) remain significant variables that have contributed to government instability and party dissolutions in recent years.

Bhumjaithai and the "Security" Card

The Bhumjaithai Party, currently in power with leader Anutin Charnvirakul serving as Prime Minister, remains a key player. Anutin dissolved Parliament early in December to preempt a predicted no-confidence motion. Bhumjaithai has positioned itself as the party of stability and security rather than comprehensive reform, especially following recent border conflicts with Cambodia, emphasizing national security and territorial integrity.

The Democrat Resurgence

The Democrat Party is attempting a political comeback under the leadership of former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. They are positioning themselves as a party of economic liberalism and institutional credibility, campaigning heavily against corruption and illegal capital flows. While they maintain a stronghold in the South, they still trail the leading parties in overall popularity but remain a likely candidate for a coalition partner.

Economic Stagnation as a Political Catalyst

The urgency of the political situation is underscored by the economy. According to World Bank data, Thailand's economic growth last year was approximately 1.8%, significantly lower than its ASEAN peers; Vietnam’s growth, for example, was three times higher.

While Thailand remains a vital manufacturing hub, persistent political instability has severely eroded investor confidence.

The Final Question

The critical question remains: If the People's Party wins again, will they actually be allowed to take power and reform the country? There remains a high possibility of the party being obstructed once more through political maneuvering or judicial processes. Consequently, many voters are heading to the polls with tempered expectations, knowing that in Thailand, a decisive electoral victory does not always translate into a secure hold on power.