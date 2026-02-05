Pokemon-themed facility opens in Japan

The new facility comprises two areas: a forest area where guests can interact with Pokemon characters and a town area with attractions such as shows and rides.

Visitors can find over 600 characters in the two areas.

"I am so happy to commemorate (the opening of PokePark Kanto) this year, which marks the 30th anniversary of Pokmon," Kenjiro Ito, chairman of the facility operator, said at an opening ceremony held the same day.