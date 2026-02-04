Japan's Forex Fund Special Account Eyed for Tax Cut Funding

The account holds as its assets the foreign exchange reserves with huge investment returns from past yen-selling, dollar-buying market interventions and unrealised gains from a weak yen.

It has often been referred to as an untapped resource, but utilising the funds involves some problems and is therefore considered difficult.

The account was established to conduct currency market interventions to address volatile exchange rate fluctuations.

The total amount of the external reserves stood at 1,369.7 billion dollars as of the end of 2025, mostly held as US government bonds.

The surplus in the special account stood at a record high of 5,360.3 billion yen at the end of fiscal 2024, reflecting higher investment returns, or interest income from foreign currency assets minus interest payments on yen-denominated debts, due to the weak yen.

The government procures yen funds for dollar-buying operations by borrowing the Japanese currency from the market by issuing financing bills.