117 lawmakers say Japan should join nuclear ban treaty: Hidankyo

Meanwhile, the group, formally known as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, said that only 20 per cent of members of the Diet, or parliament, responded to the survey.

No responses were given by members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"It is very disappointing that not a single LDP member replied," Nihon Hidankyo co-chair Terumi Tanaka, 93, said at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. "We need lawmakers to have solid views."

"I can't help but feel a lack of interest," Michiko Kodama, 88, assistant secretary-general at Nihon Hidankyo, said.

She called on the government to join the treaty.