DeepL to release interpretation software for Japan

The age of machine interpretation has arrived, Leonardo Doin, a DeepL development official, said in a recent interview with the major Japanese news agency.

"You can just wear an earpiece and...you can just hear it (foreign-language speech) in your language anytime," Doin said.

"That's really what the future looks like. Real-time interpretation, anywhere, anytime."

The interpretation software will integrate DeepL's speech recognition and machine translation technologies, and speech synthesis technology that mimics the tones of the speakers' voices.