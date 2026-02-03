Problems with mail-order drug subscriptions rising in Japan

The National Consumer Affairs Centre of Japan (NCAC) is calling on people to carefully check contract details before completing orders to purchase nonprescription drugs online.

The number of consultations regarding online drug purchases at consumer affairs centres and other organisations across the country in fiscal 2024 rose 1.5-fold from the previous year to 2,066.

By age group, those in their 70s and above accounted for the largest share of the total, at 57 per cent, followed by those in their 60s, at 24 per cent, excluding cases for which age information was unavailable.

In fiscal 2025 through March, the number of consultations had already reached 1,481 as of the end of October last year.