Thailand weighs relaxing alcohol sales curbs in the 2–5pm period

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said after chairing a meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee that the meeting had considered an agenda on relaxing controls on alcohol sales hours in the Eastern Aviation City Promotion Zone on Tuesday (February 3) at the Ministry of Public Health.

This followed a proposal from the EEC Office (Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand) to consider allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages 24 hours a day in the Airport City zone and areas around the airport, as the area is being promoted as one with investment and activities running around the clock, similar to an international airport model.

In principle, the committee agreed with the government’s policy to promote large-scale investment, but assigned the secretariat to hold further discussions with the EEC to obtain in-depth details and reassess the impacts more clearly.

This is because the area includes multiple types of venues, including airports, hotels and entertainment venues that are already exempt and allowed to sell.

For areas that are not yet exempt, such as MICE, race tracks, entertainment and various events, strict accompanying measures would be required as part of any approval.