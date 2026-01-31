No Alcohol, No Campaigning: EC Enforces Strict Election Rules

To ensure transparency in the 2026 General Election, the Election Commission (EC) has issued a red-level regulation that applies to both businesses and candidates, as follows:

Ban 1: No Sale or Serving of Alcohol



The law mandates "the prohibition of selling, distributing, or serving all types of alcohol" within the election precincts to reduce the risk of election law violations during the critical periods:

Advance Election (February 1, 2026):

From 6:00 PM on Friday, January 31, until 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 1.

Official Election Day (February 8, 2026):

From 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 7, until 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 8.

Warning for Businesses:



This law also covers "social gatherings" and public drinking. Anyone who violates this regulation faces up to 6 months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Ban 2: No Campaign Advertising

This ban extends beyond alcohol to include all "voices" and "advertising" during the restricted periods:

From 6:00 PM on Friday, January 31, until midnight on Saturday, February 1.

Scope: Prohibited campaigning at polling stations and nearby areas, including online media that could influence voters' decisions.

On the official Election Day (February 8, 2026):

From 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 7, until midnight on Sunday, February 8.

Penalties:

If violated, the penalty is up to 6 months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Ban 3: No Referendum Campaigning

From 6:00 PM on February 7, 2026, until 5:00 PM on February 8, 2026, campaigning for or against the election or voter turnout is strictly prohibited.

Penalty: