Ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal F.C. and Manchester City F.C. at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2026, the English Football League (EFL) officially announced a long-term extension of its partnership with Carabao.

The new agreement is a two-year extension and marks a historic milestone for Thai brand Carabao, as it will keep the English League Cup under the Carabao Cup name through to the 2028/29 season.

That will bring the total length of the partnership to 12 seasons, making Carabao the longest-running title sponsor in the competition’s history.



Since Carabao first became the tournament’s title sponsor, the League Cup has produced many memorable moments. Among them was Manchester City F.C.’s run under Pep Guardiola, during which the club won four consecutive titles in the Carabao Cup era.

The competition has also seen triumphs by major clubs including Manchester United F.C., Liverpool F.C. and Newcastle United F.C., with Newcastle ending a wait of more than 70 years for a major trophy through victory at Wembley.