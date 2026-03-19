Carabao extends landmark EFL deal, keeps Carabao Cup name until 2029

Ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal F.C. and Manchester City F.C. at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2026, the English Football League (EFL) officially announced a long-term extension of its partnership with Carabao.
The new agreement is a two-year extension and marks a historic milestone for Thai brand Carabao, as it will keep the English League Cup under the Carabao Cup name through to the 2028/29 season.
That will bring the total length of the partnership to 12 seasons, making Carabao the longest-running title sponsor in the competition’s history.
Since Carabao first became the tournament’s title sponsor, the League Cup has produced many memorable moments. Among them was Manchester City F.C.’s run under Pep Guardiola, during which the club won four consecutive titles in the Carabao Cup era.
The competition has also seen triumphs by major clubs including Manchester United F.C., Liverpool F.C. and Newcastle United F.C., with Newcastle ending a wait of more than 70 years for a major trophy through victory at Wembley.
Over the years, the Carabao Cup has continued to grow in popularity. More than 10 million fans have attended matches in stadiums, representing an increase of about 20%, while cumulative global broadcast audiences have exceeded 1 billion viewers.
A major new element of the renewed deal is that from next season, the Carabao Cup will become the official launch platform for Carabao Lager in the United Kingdom.
The brand will appear in football grounds across the country, and in selected matches fans will have the chance to sample Carabao’s premium lager on matchdays, helping to link the Carabao brand even more closely with football.
The partnership between Carabao and the EFL also extends well beyond the pitch through a range of football development initiatives.
These include Carabao Coach the Coaches, under which coaches from EFL clubs have trained more than 1,800 youth-level coaches in Thailand.
Another programme, Carabao Grassroots Football, focuses on football skill development for Thai children aged under 12, using training methods developed by EFL coaches.
Carabao has also adapted the spirit of the Carabao Cup into the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup, the country’s largest seven-a-side football tournament, with the winning team earning tickets to watch the Carabao Cup final in England.
In addition, Trophy Tour events and football fan activities in Thailand, Vietnam and China have helped broaden the competition’s international reach and attract new audiences around the world. The Carabao Cup is currently broadcast in 177 countries.
Trevor Birch, chief executive of the EFL, said the agreement reaffirmed the long-standing relationship with Carabao and made the company the longest-serving title sponsor in the competition’s history.
He added that it also reflected a shared commitment to driving the growth of the Carabao Cup and continuing to create memorable moments for football fans around the world.
Sathien Setthasit, chief executive of Carabao Group, said that as title sponsor of the Carabao Cup since 2017, Carabao was deeply honoured to continue its long-term partnership with the EFL.
He said the company was delighted to extend the sponsorship until the 2028/29 season, adding that the renewed agreement reflected Carabao’s commitment to the EFL competition and football fans worldwide.
He said Carabao was proud to be part of the tournament’s journey and looked forward to supporting its continued growth in the years ahead.